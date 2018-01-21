|Articles
|Companies
Home / NEWS / Dubai Investments buys Union Properties’ Emicool stake for $136m
Dubai Investments buys Union Properties’ Emicool stake for $136mby Neha Bhatia on Jan 21, 2018
Dubai Investments, a listed investment company, announced the acquisition of a 50% stake in Emirates District Cooling (Emicool).
The share was purchased for $136.1m (AED500m) from Union Properties, which revealed its intention to sell its stake in the district cooling company earlier this month.
READ: UAE's Union Properties in final stages of Emicool stake sale
Following the acquisition, Emicool is fully owned by Dubai Investments.
Commenting on the development, Khalid Bin Kalban, managing director and chief executive officer of Dubai Investments, said: "The transaction strengthens Dubai Investments’ portfolio in the utility service domain, growing its asset base, and is expected to boost future profitability and deliver value to shareholders.
"Emicool has carved a niche in the district cooling sector, and Dubai Investments’ acquisition will spur its growth and expansion plans amidst surging demand in the region."
Following the acquisition, Dubai Investments' earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) will rise by $30m (AED110m), and assets will increase by $490m (AED1.8bn).
Kalban said Dubai Investments' liabilities would increase by $326.7m (AED1.2bn).
Emicool provides district cooling services to neighbourhoods such as Dubai Motor City, Uptown Mirdif, and Damac Hills, and expects to increase its plant capacity to 500,000 refrigeration tonnes (TR) by 2020.
- Prefab firm KEF Infra declares revenue of $150m in 2017
- Dubai RTA to open cycle tracks in three districts in Feb 2018
- ASGC on track to complete Mediclinic hospital by Q4 2018
- Dubai roads authority fits 5,000 trucks with monitoring devices
- Dhabi Contracting to develop seven-star hotel in Abu Dhabi
- International Solar Alliance presides over nine solar agreements
- HR experts: Companies need to develop brand to attract talent
- Minor Hotels announces new Oaks hotel in Lebanon
- Nakheel’s Warsan Village to get $2.7m sports and leisure facility
- Masdar-led JV secures funds for Jordan’s largest solar power project