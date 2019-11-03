Select Group begins handover of Dubai’s Studio One residency

Real estate developer, Select Group has begun the handover of its urban development, Studio One, in Dubai Marina, which will feature a variety of restaurants and retail outlets.

The Studio One property will comprise studios, one and, two bedroom apartments and will be Select Group’s 14th development in Dubai Marina.

“Studio One is a development that appeals to a wide segment of society including value-driven young professionals aiming to buy their first home or savvy investors targeting high rental returns,” said Rahail Aslam, founder and CEO of Select Group.

“The combination of its prime urban location within Dubai Marina, premium build quality, superior finishes and attractive price point make this the ideal investment for customers.”