Select Group begins handover of Dubai’s Studio One residency

With over 31 floors and 400 units, Studio One will be Select Group’s 14th development in Dubai Marina

The Studio One residence will be located in Dubai Marina (pictured) [representational]
Pixabay
by Zehra Farhan
03 Nov 2019

Real estate developer, Select Group has begun the handover of its urban development, Studio One, in Dubai Marina, which will feature a variety of restaurants and retail outlets.

The Studio One property will comprise studios, one and, two bedroom apartments and will be Select Group’s 14th development in Dubai Marina.

“Studio One is a development that appeals to a wide segment of society including value-driven young professionals aiming to buy their first home or savvy investors targeting high rental returns,” said Rahail Aslam, founder and CEO of Select Group.

“The combination of its prime urban location within Dubai Marina, premium build quality, superior finishes and attractive price point make this the ideal investment for customers.”

