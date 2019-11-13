Adnoc, Total to use drones to find oil and gas sources in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) is reportedly set to use drone technology to position seismic sensors in the search for new oil and gas resources for the first time in the region.

According to UAE state news agency, Wam, Adnoc said thousands of sensors would be positioned by air using a fleet of drones, and the sensors would later be recovered by unmanned ground vehicles.

The move will be implemented by Total's world's first automated seismic acquisition system, which is named Multiphysics Exploration Technologies Integrated System (METIS).

Adnoc will undertake onshore testing of the pilot project to test the versatility and upscaling ability of the system in a 36km2 desert environment.

Alan Nelson, chief technology officer at Adnoc, said: “METIS is a ground-breaking automated technology with the potential to conduct seismic surveys in harsh environments, such as the desert, which are tough on people and equipment.”

Also commenting on the collaboration, Adnoc’s vice president for research and technology development, Khadija Al Daghar, said: “The ultimate purpose of this collaboration is to be able to jointly develop a safer, faster, more efficient and cost-effective acquisition system to acquire 3D and 4D high resolution seismic images of the subsurface.”

He added: “This can be processed in real-time to build a clearer understanding of the subsurface, lowering geoscience and drilling uncertainties and optimising field production.”