Dana Gas reports 246% spike in 9M YoY net profit ending Sep 2019

Abu Dhabi Securities-listed (ADX) and Sharjah-based natural gas firm Dana Gas has recorded a 246% spike in its net profit for the nine months ending on 30 September 2019, with the profit having stood at $142m (AED521m) compared to $41m (AED149m) in the same period last year.

In a stock market filing the company said that the increase in profit was mainly on the back of “higher other income amounting to $126m (AED462m)” derived by the recognition of financial assets related to certain “reserve-based earn-out and other entitlements”.

The company added that the increase in profit was counterbalanced by a $60m (AED220m) impairment provision that was caused by the Merak-1 well in Egypt, which was drilled in Q3 2019 but did not encounter commercial hydrocarbons.

Additionally, net profit from core operations surged by 85% to $76m (AED279m) compared to $41m (AED149m) in first nine months of 2018. According to the company, this was mainly due to an increase in production in Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), following the successful completion of the debottlenecking in Q3 2018 and lower debt servicing cost.

Revenues for the nine-month period ending on 30 September 2019 stood at $357m (AED1.31bn) compared to $351m (AED1.29m), marking a 2% increase.

In Q3 2019, Dana Gas reported a net profit of $2m (AED8 m) while revenues reached $115m (AED422m), remaining the same as Q3 2018.

Commenting on the financial results, chief executive officer of Dana Gas, Dr. Patrick Allman-Ward, said: "Our strong financial and operational performance over the first nine months of 2019 is a testament to the company’s growing strength as production increases and collections improve.

“We are also moving ahead with the development and construction of the first of our two gas processing trains in the KRI, which will allow us to produce and sell an additional 250 MMscf/d of gas by 2022."

The company’s average production in first nine months of 2019 surged by 8% to 67,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), from 62,250 boepd in the same period last year. Simultaneously, KRI output also grew by 23 percent to 31,800 boepd in nine-month period in 2019 compared to 25,800 boepd last year.

As on 30 September 2019, Dana Gas's cash position stood at $392m (AED1.4bn), gliding slightly from $407m (AED1.5bn) at the end of 2018.