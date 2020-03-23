Empower saves 326 million gallons of potable water in 2019

The UAE’s Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) has saved 326 million gallons of potable water in 2019, which is equivalent to the amount of water in 593 Olympic swimming pools.

In comparison, Empower reported a total water saving of 305 million and 295 million of gallons of potable water in 2018 and 2017, respectively.

The firm revealed the potable water savings to mark World Water Day, which is held on 22 March; to highlight the importance of fresh water; and to raise awareness regarding more than three billion people living without access to safe water.

In 2020, Empower is focusing on its central promise to work toward the UN Sustainable Development Goal 6 – water for all by 2030, according to state-run news agency, Wam.

Commenting on its achievement in 2019, the chief executive officer of Empower, Ahmed bin Shafar, said: “Most human activities that use water produce wastewater. Globally, 80% of wastewater flows back into the ecosystem without being treated or reused. This is an alarming figure, because reducing wastewater can save lives and enhance sustainable development.”

Bin Shafar added that the company managed to achieve such a significant water saving thanks to its superior practices in conserving environment by using treated sewage water in its district cooling operation instead of fresh water.

This move is in line with the 2008 Executive Council resolution approved by the Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who called on UAE firms to minimise the usage of fresh water and to use other water alternatives in order to conserve UAE water resources.